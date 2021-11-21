8 fur seals shot dead at Kaikōura, investigation reveals

Eight fur seals at Kaikōura were shot dead, an investigation has revealed.

A fur seal resting on a rock at Ōhau Point, Kaikōura (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura were looking into the deaths of 19 seals when it was revealed eight of them had been shot.

Within the last month, five adult seals were found dead at Half Moon Bay and six at Ōhau Point.

DOC and Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura had appealed for information about the deaths on November 5.

Since then, eight more seals, including a pup, were found dead several hundred metres north of Half Moon Bay.

Phil Bradfield, DOC's South Marlborough operations manager, said the fact the seals died grouped closely together gives cause for considering all 19 deaths suspicious.

"It’s disturbing and deeply disappointing to know someone has deliberately shot and killed at least eight fur seals," he said.

"Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and DOC take very seriously any harm to fur seals which are a taonga and legally-protected species.

"We’re hoping people will come forward with information to help us find whoever is responsible for the heartless shooting of at least eight of the seals."

From necropsies, a Massey University pathologist had determined eight of the seals had died from being shot.

A cause of death was unable to be determined on another two adult seals and the pup.

Due to decomposition or not being able to access them, necropsies weren't possible on the remaining eight seals.

DOC explained it had not been possible to closely examine the six dead seals at the Ōhau Point Fur Seal Sanctuary as it would disturb pregnant females and young pups in the breeding colony.

Seals have been re-establishing on the Kaikōura coastline after the 2016 earthquake damaged parts of their habitat.

They are a popular sight, with people driving on State Highway 1 often stopping to look at the seals, including at the Ōhau Point viewing area.

The penalties for harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a marine mammal under the Marine Mammals Protection Act are a maximum two years’ imprisonment or a fine to a maximum of $250,000.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the DOC 24-hour number 0800 DOCHOT/0800 36 24 68 or Kaikōura Police via 105, quoting file number 211103/1981.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.