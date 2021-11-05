DOC investigating suspicious deaths of 11 Kaikōura fur seals

The deaths of eleven fur seals in Kaikōura are being treated as suspicious.

Fur seal (file photo).

Fur seal (file photo).

Six adult seals were found dead at Ōhau Point Fur Seal Sanctuary and another five at Half Moon Bay.

Department of Conservation (DOC) South Marlborough operations manager, Phil Bradfield, said it was deeply disappointing that early indications point to a deliberate killing.

"At this stage it's not known what caused the seals' deaths but there was blood at the site and their deaths are thought unlikely to be from natural causes."

The dead seals at Ōhau Point Fur Seal Sanctuary are not able to be examined closely due to their position in the breeding colony during breeding season.

Bradfield said accessing the area would have caused people to disturb groups of heavily pregnant females and young pups.

"Sadly, there were two distressed seal pups sitting with two of the bodies, so it's possible their mothers may have been among the dead seals."

Seals have been re-establishing themselves along the coast again after the 2016 earthquake damaged parts of their habitat.

DOC, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and police are investigating the deaths, with DOC staff not finding any further seals in a check of the coastline yesterday.

Local DOC workers and police are urging the public to come forward if they have any information and ring the DOC 24-hour number or Crime Stoppers line.

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978, the penalties for disturbing, injuring or killing a marine mammal are a maximum two year imprisonment or maximum fine of $250,000.

