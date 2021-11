A person was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being thrown from a vehicle in Hurunui on Saturday night.

The intersection of St Leonards Rd and Kaiwara Homestead Rd, Hurunui. (Source: Google Maps)

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of St Leonards Rd & Kaiwara Homestead Rd about 11.40pm.

Police said it appeared the vehicle had gone off the road.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.