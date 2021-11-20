Neighbours relieved after Cindy Li is found

Neighbours say they are relieved missing Sandringham woman Cindy Li, 70, has been found.

Police at the Tranmere Rd scene. (Source: 1News)

By Thomas Day

One neighbour told 1News Li had been a member of the community for over 10 years.

"We were really worried about her so it’s great she has been found," they said.

"She would bring the kids on the street Easter eggs."

Li was found at an address near her Tranmere Rd home on Saturday.

Cindy Li. (Source: NZ Police)

The only sightings of Li since she’d been missing were on CCTV footage captured by properties on Tranmere Rd, in close proximity to where she was found.

She had failed to return from her morning walk on November 9. She remains in a critical but stable condition in Auckland City Hospital's ICU.

Neighbours said they saw five police cars and an ambulance on Tranmere Rd at 11.30am on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said police are continuing to piece together what happened, with a scene examination ongoing.