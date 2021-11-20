Aucklander Cindy Li found; in stable condition in ICU

Seventy-year-old Auckland woman Cindy Li has been found after not returning from her morning walk on November 9.

Missing Sandringham woman Cindy Li. (Source: NZ Police)

Li was found at an address near her Sandringham home around midday Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said she is in a critical, but stable condition, in Auckland Hospital’s ICU.

On Friday, Baber told 1News there was no obvious medical reason for her disappearance.

The only sightings of Li since she’d been missing were on CCTV footage captured by properties on Tranmere Road, in close proximity to where she was located.

Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of Li’s sudden disappearance when she didn’t return from her regular morning walk.