Iconic Auckland food market to close after 24 years

Popular Parnell market La Cigale will close its doors in early 2022.

La Cigale French Market. (Source: istock.com)

By Lucy Anderson

Owners Mike and Elizabeth Lind posted the news they are shutting down to social media on Friday.

"We’re not yet sure if and when under the Covid restrictions if more market weekends are possible," they wrote.

Under Alert Level 3, retail can open but hospitality can operate as takeaway only.

Elizabeth told 1News Covid-19 has restricted their business.

"People can’t just sit at the tables as they used to," she said.

She says herself and her husband had been in discussions for more than a year about closing, regardless of Covid-19 lockdowns.

Elizabeth said she was hit by a car four years ago and wasn’t expected to live, which she said is one of their reasons for closing.

"I’m now able to walk but I still need a walking stick and I don’t know how I am going to be going ahead."

She said the market was packed on Saturday following their announcement on Friday evening.

Long-time customers saddened by the news took to social media.

"Everyone is devastated," Elizabeth said.

Metro Magazine has voted La Cigale the best food market for the last eight years.

The owners thanked the public on social media for their support over the years.

"We’ll definitely miss you all," they wrote.

Parnell locals can still enjoy the market Wednesdays through Saturdays till the beginning of next year when the lease ends.