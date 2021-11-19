Without a trace - search for missing Auckland woman Cindy Li

Police knocking door to door, search and rescue scouring parks and reserves, and officers scrubbing CCTV, but 70-year-old Auckland woman Cindy Li is still missing.

She went out for her regular morning walk on November 9, but never came back.

The only sightings of her have been on CCTV captured by properties on Tranmere Road, in Sandringham, central Auckland, which the police have released today.

"That's a very long time to have no response to her missing," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber told 1NEWS.

"We've got some CCTV footage that shows her in the Tranmere Road area of Sandringham, we know that she went out for a walk that morning which is what she normally does but she has not been seen since 8am [on Tuesday]."

Missing Sandringham woman Cindy Li. (Source: NZ Police)

Cindy was known to walk around the neighbourhood, Baber said, with several neighbours spotting her on November 9.

"We know that she was wearing quite a distinctive pink coloured jacket, light coloured trousers and shoes - she was also wearing dark sunglasses.

"We've spent a lot of time trying to find her with the use of search and rescue, they have been deployed for four and five days, we've had staff out with an area canvas trying to locate CCTV footage so we can track her movements, where she went and build out a better picture."

But despite this, police had few leads. "We can't say what happened," said Baber.

"Even though she was fit and active, that's a very long time to have no response to her missing."

There was no obvious medical reason for her disappearance, he said.

Baber said she had lived in New Zealand for 30 years with her husband, and owned a business with her husband, who was co-operating with the police.

CCTV image of Cindy Li. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police were appealing for anyone who had information, or CCTV of Cindy Li, to come forward.

Anyone who saw a woman matching the clothing description on or since November 9 has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211110/4026.