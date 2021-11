One person has died after a single-car crash in Mangawhai, Northland.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Devich Rd about 11.35pm last night.

The road was closed as power lines brought down were repaired, but it reopened about 5am on Saturday.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.