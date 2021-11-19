Two dead after boaties run into trouble on Bluff Harbour

Source: 1News

Two people are dead after a boating incident on Bluff Harbour on Friday afternoon.

NZ Coastguard boat file image.

NZ Coastguard boat file image. (Source: istock.com)

Two others who were onboard are in a stable condition in hospital.

Emergency services were notified of the incident at 12.20pm. Police, coastguard and ambulance staff then carried out a rescue operation between Bluff Point and Tiwai Wharf.

Maritime New Zealand have been advised and police say they're making inquiries into the deaths on behalf of the coroner.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a small boat in Bluff Harbour today or who has CCTV footage of the harbour as this may be relevant to our inquiries," police say in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote event number P048675341.

