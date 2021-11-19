Covid continues to spread across NZ

The spread of Covid is continuing across New Zealand, as the Ministry of Health on Friday recorded new cases across eight regions, with a weak positive wastewater test in Wellington.

Of the 198 new cases, five have been recorded in Northland, 152 in Auckland, 30 in Waikato, six in the Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes and one each respectively in Wairarapa, MidCentral and Canterbury.

On Thursday night a weak positive Covid-19 result was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing in Wellington which is under investigation.

On November 11, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins urged the regions to prepare for the spread of Covid by getting vaccinated.

Hipkins said he thinks, “there are pockets of the New Zealand community who have formed the view that Covid is not going to affect them".

“They’re wrong. Covid-19 is not going to remain contained in Auckland. And I have said that as explicitly as I can for some weeks now.

“We are reaching the point where Covid-19 will spread, and it will find unvaccinated people. That’s been the international experience,” Hipkins said.

“That does just reiterate the urgency for people around the rest of the country to get vaccinated because Covid is coming.”

At the time Covid was contained to Northland, Auckland and Waikato but that evening, six cases were recorded in Taranaki.

By November 13, a case was recorded in Taupō' as other regions were to follow recording positive result for Covid-19.

However regions where Covid is active in the community are taking the spread seriously, with vaccination rates increasing daily with five of the nine having at least a 90 per cent rate of first doses.

More locations of interest were added to the Ministry of Health website at 2pm on Friday.

Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases)

Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (83%); second doses (73%)

Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (87%)

Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (80%)

Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (88%); second doses (77%)

Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (84%)

Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (86%); second doses (75%)

MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (80%)

Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (87%); second doses (77%)

Wairarapa DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (80%)