Man killed in crash near Tawa where cars 'travelled side by side'

Police are investigating after a man died in a two-car crash in Wellington on Thursday morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say the drivers - two men aged 54 and 32 - were travelling “side by side, above the temporary posted speed limit” when they crashed on State Highway 1, near Tawa, at about 3.20am, Inspector Wade Jennings said in a statement.

The 54-year-old man died at the scene while the other man sustained moderate injuries.

The pair were known to each other.

Jennings said police were disappointed in the behaviour of several motorists who filmed the scene of the crash on their cell phones as they drove past.

“While this is an offence and a serious safety risk, we also urge motorists to be mindful of the privacy and dignity of those involved,” he said.

Police expect to be in a position to release the name of the dead man later today.

