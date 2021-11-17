Women arrested following death of Tauranga boy, 5

Two women are facing charges following the death of a five-year-old Tauranga boy on Friday.

Malachi Subecz

Malachi Subecz (Source: Supplied)

Malachi Subecz died at Auckland's Starship Hospital on November 12.

He was found injured at a Te Puna property on November 1 and initially treated at Tauranga Hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old Te Puna woman has been charged with willfully ill-treating a child, and a 37-year-old Tauranga woman has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They appeared briefly in Tauranga District Court on Wednesday, and are due to reappear tomorrow.

Police repeated their appeal for anyone who has interacted with Malachi over the last two to three months to get in touch.

They can be contacted on 105, quoting file number 211001/6453.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

