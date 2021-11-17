Body found in search for missing Alexandra man

A body has been found in the Clutha River in Otago in the search for an Alexandra man missing for more than two weeks.

Wayne Hammond.

Wayne Hammond. (Source: NZ Police)

The body is believed to be that of Wayne Hammond, who has not been seen since leaving his home on the morning of Monday, November 1.

His vehicle was later found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track, at about 3pm later that day.

His body was found about 1.5 kilometres from the Roxburgh Dam, in the Clutha River, Sergeant Derek Ealson said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“Police extend their deepest sympathies to Wayne’s loved ones,” he said.

