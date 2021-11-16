Firefighters contain large blaze in North Canterbury

Firefighters have contained a large blaze near Mt Lyford in North Canterbury.

The fire, which was roughly 25 hectares in size on a hillside at the Doone Homestead, started around 11.20am on Tuesday.

The homestead is located on the Inland Road, Lyford which runs between Waiau and Kaikoura.

Two fire engines along with five tankers attended the scene and were being manned by roughly 20 Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) staff on the ground.

One helicopter had been at the job since around 1pm, with another arriving on the scene just before 2pm.

Following several hours battling the fire, FENZ said the fire was contained and nearly extinguished.

Firefighters are expected to leave the scene around 4pm with one helicopter to stay under the control of the property owner until Tuesday evening. The other helicopter has returned to Christchurch.

FENZ said a haybarn and block of macrocarpas were able to be saved from the blaze.