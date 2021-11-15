Two stores named as locations of interest in Masterton

Source: 1News

A Stirling Sports store and Cotton On have been named as locations of interest in Masterton.

Cotton On Masterton. (Source: Supplied)

It comes after a positive Covid-19 case in the Wairarapa town was announced on Monday.

Local public health officials believe the case was found early in the course of their infection.

Both of the stores on Masterton's Queen St were visited on Friday afternoon. They are a short walk from one another.

Cotton On was visited 1.10-1.20pm, while Stirling Sports was visited a little longer from 1.40-2pm.

The health advice for both stores is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed and to get a test if any symptoms develop.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

