Covid-19 case in Masterton - Ministry of Health

A positive case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Masterton, the Ministry of Health says.

The ministry said in the 1.25pm statement the positive test result was recorded Monday morning in the Wairarapa town.

"It has come in after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut off so will be added to official numbers tomorrow, the statement said.

It comes as 173 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the community on Monday, 163 were in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland and one in Lakes District.

Local public health officials believe the Masterton case was found early in the course of their infection. They are carrying out interviews with the person today to identify any close contacts and exposure events.

People in Wairarapa are advised to check the Ministry’s website for any locations of interest and if they have symptoms, even if they are mild and they are vaccinated, get a free Covid-19 test at their nearest medical practice.

