Pair charged over two-year-old girl’s death in Auckland

Two people, a man and a woman, have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Auckland’s Weymouth.

Arapera Fia. (Source: Supplied)

Arapera Fia died on November 1, with police saying at the time the death was suspicious.

"A man and a woman were arrested yesterday as a result of extensive inquiries by officers," Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 21-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter.

Both are due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday morning.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and perseverance by the investigation team that has resulted in these arrests," Adkin said.

“Investigations involving the suspicious deaths of children have a profound effect on the whānau and our wider community.

"Often these investigations can be impeded by members of the whānau failing to come forward with information or cooperating with Police.

“I want to acknowledge Arapera’s whānau who have cooperated and assisted police throughout this investigation."

Police are not seeking anyone else over the death.

Adkin also acknowledged members of the community who came forward with information.

“We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent these tragedies."