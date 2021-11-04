Auckland toddler who died under 'suspicious' circumstances named

Source: 1News

The name of the toddler who died under "suspicious" circumstances in Auckland on Sunday night has been released by police, as they continue to investigate her death. 

Police have confirmed the two-year-old as Arapera Fia. 

She died in Starship Hospital last weekend, on the evening of Sunday, after being found with critical injuries at an address in Weymouth earlier.

"The post-mortem examination confirmed the toddler had multiple serious injuries which are believed to be non-accidental," Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said in a statement.

The police investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

Inquiries at the Weymouth address she was found at are ongoing and those who live there are currently co-operating with police.

Police say as the investigation remains in its early stages there are no further updates at this time.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

139 new community cases across Auckland, Waikato, Northland

2

Jessica Mutch McKay: PM sees shift after protest and hecklers

3

Man, 40, revealed as person with Covid who died isolating at home

4

Massey Uni lecturers under fire after leaked chat about students

5

Bloomfield: Our advice was to keep Auckland at L3 Step 1

Latest Stories

Apartment residents not told of isolating Covid case's death

Auckland toddler who died under 'suspicious' circumstances named

Man, 40, revealed as person with Covid who died isolating at home

Jessica Mutch McKay: PM sees shift after protest and hecklers

Investigation into abuse of children in Catholic church care widened

Related Stories

Neighbours horrified after gang shoots up Māngere house

Auckland councillors subject to anti-vax abuse

Second man arrested over latest Auckland Domain protest

New cases of Covid emerge in Auckland prison facilities