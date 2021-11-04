Auckland toddler who died under 'suspicious' circumstances named

The name of the toddler who died under "suspicious" circumstances in Auckland on Sunday night has been released by police, as they continue to investigate her death.

Police have confirmed the two-year-old as Arapera Fia.

She died in Starship Hospital last weekend, on the evening of Sunday, after being found with critical injuries at an address in Weymouth earlier.

"The post-mortem examination confirmed the toddler had multiple serious injuries which are believed to be non-accidental," Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said in a statement.

The police investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

Inquiries at the Weymouth address she was found at are ongoing and those who live there are currently co-operating with police.

Police say as the investigation remains in its early stages there are no further updates at this time.