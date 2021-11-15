Ngāti Toa iwi ask anti-vax protesters not to use their haka

Source: 1News

Ngāti Toa say they condemn the use of the Ka Mate haka to promote anti-vaccination messages.

Large crowds of people on bikes and foot have descended on the capital to make themselves heard.

The iwi says with an increased number of anti-vax protests around New Zealand, they’re requesting the haka not to be used as a tool to further their messages of anti-mandates and anti-vaccinations.

“We do not support their position and we do not want our tūpuna or our iwi associated with their messages,” Ngāti Toa says in a statement.

It comes after reports of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki planning to teach the haka to protesters at future events.

“Protests are promoting the views of individuals ahead of the needs of collective whānau. In our view, this is not rangatiratanga and we are confident that our tupuna would agree with our stance,” Ngāti Toa states.

