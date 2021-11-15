Latest 1News Colmar Brunton poll results revealed at 6pm

Source: 1News

The results of our latest 1News Colmar Brunton poll will be released tonight on 1News at 6pm.

The Beehive and New Zealand Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Our last poll was six weeks ago and it’s been a tough and trying few weeks for many Kiwis.

So, how are people feeling about our political leaders and their parties?

There’ll be interest in how Jacinda Ardern has performed in the poll after a bumpy time at the helm, and whether Judith Collins can channel Taylor Swift and shake off her poor poll performances of late.

Plus, there’s David Seymour, the Greens and Te Paati Māori to think about.

We've got the preferred prime minister numbers with some interesting rankings.

We’ll have all the details on 1News at 6pm tonight and here at 1NEWS.co.nz.

