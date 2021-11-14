Uptake in vaccinations in Lakes District after Covid cases

Six positive Covid-19 cases to date in the Lakes District have prompted more whānau to get vaccinated, a health trust CEO says.

Two cases were announced in Rotorua on Sunday, while four cases were found in Taupō on Saturday.

Tuwharetoa Health's Willow Salvador told Breakfast "a lot more" whānau who were adamant they were not getting vaccinated received a dose over the weekend.

This was in light of the positive cases in the area, she said, with people remarking: "We just need to protect our moko."

Speaking from Tūrangi, Salvador said those in the Lakes District were "a little bit anxious" about the cases, but the majority knew Covid-19 would spread to their rohe.

Taupō at night. (Source: istock.com)

It was only a matter of time, she said.

Salvador said due to the cases in Rotorua and Taupō, about 400 tests had been done at pop-up testing sites over the weekend.

She told Breakfast she had two key messages — for people to ask for help if they needed it and to get a Covid-19 test if they had visited a location of interest or were feeling unwell.

"Don't be whakamā," Salvador said.