Covid-19: Taupō strip club owner concerned for health of staff

The owner of a Taupō strip club says none of her staff are among those infected with Covid-19 in the town, after the venue was named as a location of interest on Saturday night.

Taupō at night. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after four people in the central North Island town tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Sin City Taupō Strippers has two entries listed, although effectively they combine as a seven hour stint on Thursday evening through to the early hours of Friday morning.

Co-owner of the business, Kim Thompson told 1News she was "gutted" at the news.

“I'm just worried about my staff and for the person who has actually contracted Covid and anyone else who has contracted Covid in the area,” she said.

Thompson said 90 per cent of her staff are vaccinated with “one or two shots” but says it’s, “definitely a concern for everyone who came through the club that night”.

She said the business was closed down immediately after finding out about the positive Covid case on Saturday at 6pm, adding the premises would be undergoing a deep clean by professionals in the coming week and they hope to reopen on the November 25.

Taupō District Mayor, David Trewavas says after news of the first case broke he knew Covid was coming, despite hoping and praying it wouldn’t.

"We are now going to fight this war. We’ve joined the rest of the country, especially our friends from up north to fight this incredible pandemic.

“It’s been tough enough as it is, businesses have been quiet, all sorts of families are starting to worry about their income,” Trewavas said.