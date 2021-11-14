Scotty Stevenson: Where is the All Blacks' plan?

Sports commentator Scotty Stevenson has asked where the All Blacks' plan was during Sunday's defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

For the third time in five years the men in green got the better of the All Blacks, this time earning a 29-20 victory in Dublin.

Despite trailing 10-5 at the break, the home side were better all over the park, and ran out deserved winners.

Speaking on Breakfast, Stevenson said New Zealand's inability to build pressure on teams and turn the tables when they were under the pump was evident.

"Huge ups to Ireland, they were sensational," Stevenson said.

"The big concern for the All Blacks here is where’s their plan? I can’t see it.

James Lowe celebrates scoring for Ireland (Source: Getty)

"Unfortunately it’s the style of this team, there’s a lot of individual magic, there’s a lot of individual flair, we know that, but there was zero cohesion in that loss to Ireland, and that’s got to be the biggest concern. Either this team believes in what they are doing or they don’t, and it certainly look like they didn’t believe it on the weekend."

It's not the first time the All Blacks have been unable to develop an on-pitch strategy to turn the tables on a dominant opposition, having gone down 31-29 to the Springboks last month.

With a final match against France this weekend, Stevenson said It would cost them future Tests if they couldn't work something out.

“That is going to bite them if they can’t find a way to impose themselves on games."