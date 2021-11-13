Brilliant Ireland defeat All Blacks in Dublin

Ireland beat New Zealand 29-20 in a gripping contest featuring mighty defence at a raucous, packed Lansdowne Road.

The Irish couldn't beat New Zealand for 111 years. Now they have three precious wins in five years.

Under severe pressure from an Irish side emboldened with a fearless mindset, the All Blacks had to make 238 tackles to stay in touch with the home side.

They were only 23-20 behind in the closing minutes and on attack for another patented heart-breaking finish, but the Ireland defense stepped up and forced two crucial penalties to kill the All Blacks’ hopes.

James Lowe of Ireland is tackled by Dalton Papalii and Ethan Blackadder of New Zealand (Source: Getty)

Joey Carbery, on for injured captain Jonathan Sexton, nailed the 74th-minute penalty kick from the halfway line, and sealed the result with an easier second kick in the 79th.

Ireland's three-tries-to-two victory was started and finished by a New Zealander, winger James Lowe, who scored the opening try and stopped opposite Rieko Ioane in his tracks at the end.

Ireland 29 (James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher, Caelan Doris tries; Jonathan Sexton conversion, penalty, Joey Carbery 3 penalties), New Zealand 20 (Codie Taylor, Will Jordan tries; Jordie Barrett 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 10-5