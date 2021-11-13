Brilliant Ireland defeat All Blacks in Dublin

Ireland beat New Zealand 29-20 in a gripping contest featuring mighty defence at a raucous, packed Lansdowne Road.
The Irish couldn't beat New Zealand for 111 years. Now they have three precious wins in five years.
Under severe pressure from an Irish side emboldened with a fearless mindset, the All Blacks had to make 238 tackles to stay in touch with the home side.
They were only 23-20 behind in the closing minutes and on attack for another patented heart-breaking finish, but the Ireland defense stepped up and forced two crucial penalties to kill the All Blacks’ hopes.
Joey Carbery, on for injured captain Jonathan Sexton, nailed the 74th-minute penalty kick from the halfway line, and sealed the result with an easier second kick in the 79th.
Ireland's three-tries-to-two victory was started and finished by a New Zealander, winger James Lowe, who scored the opening try and stopped opposite Rieko Ioane in his tracks at the end.
Ireland 29 (James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher, Caelan Doris tries; Jonathan Sexton conversion, penalty, Joey Carbery 3 penalties), New Zealand 20 (Codie Taylor, Will Jordan tries; Jordie Barrett 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 10-5