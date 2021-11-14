MPI seize boat after Auckland fishermen caught with 99 snapper

Auckland MPI Fishery Officers on Saturday night seized a recreational boat after five people aboard were allegedly caught with 99 snapper, including 38 undersized fish, at Half Moon Bay boat ramp, East Auckland.

In a statement, Fisheries Regional Compliance Manager, Andre Espinoza says the team are still investigating and the people involved are likely to face court action.

The daily bag limit for snapper in the Hauraki Gulf is seven per person.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents over the past week where people are also likely to face prosecution, fishery officers seized a recreational boat at Great Barrier Island as the sole fisher aboard had four times the daily limit of crayfish.

A car was also seized when the occupants were found with over 800 cockles, they had taken from Eastern Beach which is closed.

To report poaching, suspicious or illegal activity – call 0800 4 POACHER (800 476 224)