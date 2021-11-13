NSW records no new Covid-19 deaths for first time in 3 months

NSW reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in almost three months, while health authorities encouraged people to get booster shots and increase their immunity.

People arrive to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Getty)

NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty said now the state has passed the 90 per cent double-dose vaccination milestone, it is important for anyone aged 18 and over who has been vaccinated for six months to seek out a booster jab.

"While the risk of infection and disease is much higher in unvaccinated people, we do sometimes see outbreaks occurring among vaccinated people particularly in indoor settings like gyms, bars and pubs," Dr McAnulty said on Saturday.

"Early testing, if you have the symptoms, is really critical."

Some 91 per cent of people over 16 are now fully vaccinated and 94.2 per cent of adults have had their first jab.

In the 12-15 age group, more than 80 per cent have had their first dose, and 72.4 per cent both.

NSW reported 250 local Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

The hardest hit health districts were South Western Sydney where 54 people tested positive and Western Sydney where there are 42 new cases.

In the state's regions there were 39 new cases in the Hunter New England region and 32 in the Murrumbidgee area.

There are 228 people in hospital - also down on the previous day's tally - with 32 in intensive care.

From Monday NSW Health will no longer list case locations that a Covid-19 positive person has attended and elective surgery will begin to return to full capacity in Greater Sydney.

Meanwhile the state is gearing up for the return of international students next month.

Vaccinated students entering NSW will not have to quarantine, the government announced on Friday.

The first chartered plane will touch down in Sydney on December 6 with about 250 students from countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, China and Canada.

A second flight bringing students from South Asia is also scheduled.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says this is a "significant milestone".

"They don't just make a significant contribution to our economy but international students play a role in our culture and contribute to our community and lifestyle," the premier said in a statement.