Light plane crashes at popular Perth beach

Source: AAP

A pilot and a passenger have avoided serious injuries after their light plane crashed into the ocean at a popular Perth beach.

Emergency services were called to the crash at City Beach about 3.30pm (8.30pm NZT) on Saturday.

Police say the pilot reported engine troubles before being forced to manoeuvre the plane, carrying one passenger, into the ocean.

The pilot and the passenger were able to leave the aircraft and swim about 20 metres to shore. Neither have any serious injuries.

A police helicopter and boats were called to the scene, about 10km northwest of the Perth CBD.

