Covid-19: Taupō strip club owner concerned for health of staff

The owner of a Taupō strip club says none of her staff are among those infected with Covid-19 in the town, after the venue was named as a location of interest on Saturday night.

It comes after four people in the central North Island town tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Sin City Taupō Strippers has two entries listed, although effectively they combine as a seven hour stint on Thursday evening through to the early hours of Friday morning.

“I wish it wasn’t my business. It’s a horrible thing for anyone to go through,” Sin City Taupō co-owner Kim Thompson told Stuff.

She said most of her staff are fully vaccinated, and the business will undergo a deep clean in the coming days.

She is concerned for the health of her dancers and workers.

Taupō District Mayor, David Trewavas told 1News after news of the first case broke he knew Covid was coming, despite hoping and praying it wouldn’t.

"We are now going to fight this war. We’ve joined the rest of the country, especially our friends from up north to fight this incredible pandemic.

“It’s been tough enough as it is, businesses have been quiet, all sorts of families are starting to worry about their income,” Trewavas said.