Timaru cracks 30C, but stormy weekend looms for many

Timaru recorded a scorching mid-November Friday, with the town breaking 30C just after 3pm.

Timaru (file pircture). (Source: istock.com)

MetService said the temperature was unusual, but not a record breaker for November in the South Island town.

The forecaster said November afternoon highs tended to sit around 18C and the warmest afternoons peaked at around 28C.

30°C broken at Timaru Airport just after 3pm.



November afternoon highs tend to sit around 18°C and typically we'd expect the warmest afternoon to get around 28°C.



Not quite a November record for this site though!



Forecast is just 15°C tomorrow 🆒 pic.twitter.com/VMhz4H0qO4 — MetService (@MetService) November 12, 2021

Just up the road, Christchurch is also enjoying balmy weather, with temperatures reaching 27C.

However, it is not set to last, with strong winds and heavy rain forecast to engulf the country this weekend.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Bay of Plenty ranges and inland Gisborne ranges, Tararua Range, Fiordland and the Westland ranges.

Meanwhile, strong winds are expected in the Wairarapa and Canterbury throughout the weekend.

Heavy rain could also hit the likes of Northland, Waikato, Taranaki, Tasman and Otago.