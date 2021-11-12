201 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 201 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, made up of 181 in Auckland, 15 in Waikato and four in Northland and one in Taranaki, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed.

(Source: 1News)

The remaining five in Taranaki, announced on Thursday, will be updated in Saturday's numbers.

"All six cases tested positive yesterday evening and are all in one household," The Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"They are all in the Taranaki town of Stratford, including one who was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital yesterday evening for Covid-19 related reasons. The person is currently stable."

"The five remaining cases are all isolating at home.

"All cases are clearly linked and are also a linked to the Auckland outbreak."

The new cases in Northland bring the total number of cases in the region to 39.

Three of the new cases are close contacts of existing cases and one is under investigation to determine how they are linked to the outbreak.

In Auckland, another resident at Rosaria Rest Home has tested positive for Covid-19 and been admitted to Auckland City Hospital. It comes after two residents tested positive on Thursday.

So far, 92 of the new cases are linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The remaining 109 are under investigation to find a link.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 5196, of which 1946 have recovered.

There are now 85 people with Covid-19 in hospital, three of which are being assessed, including 11 in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 35 at Auckland City Hospital, 28 at Middlemore Hospital, 19 at North Shore Hospital, two at Waitakere Hospital and one at Taranaki Base Hospital.

The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 53.

There are 4832 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 76 per cent have been contacted and 71 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 12pm on Friday, there were 130 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including eight new exposure sites.

On Thursday, 30,653 Covid-19 tests were processed, including 11,683 in Auckland.

In total, more than 4.4 million tests for Covid-19 have been processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccines, 22,794 jabs were administered across the country on Thursday, made up of 6285 first doses and 16,509 second doses.

In total, more than 7.14 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There was also one new border case to report on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 7945 since the pandemic began.

Friday's update comes after 185 new community cases on Thursday.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3 Step 2, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

McElnay was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson for Friday's update.