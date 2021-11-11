185 new community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 185 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday - 152 in Auckland, 25 in Waikato and eight in Northland - the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 Delta outbreak

The latest figures were released by the ministry in a statement as there was no 1pm press conference in Wellington on Thursday.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 4998.

Of the 185 new cases, 81 are yet to be linked to a current case.

The Ministry of Health noted Northland reported seven new cases Thursday, which have all been linked to existing cases, but an eighth person who has returned an initial positive result remains under investigation.

Meanwhile in Waikato, the 25 new cases broke down to 20 from Hamilton, four from Ōtorohanga, and one from Cambridge.

The ministry said 15 of the new Waikato cases are known close contacts from a single household in Hamilton where an earlier case had been confirmed and are already in isolation.

Of the total Waikato cases reported Thursday, 18 are known contacts to previous contacts who are already isolating, and public health staff are investigating any links for the remaining seven cases.

The Ministry of Health currently has 4,779 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 74 per cent have been contacted and 70 per cent have received at least one test.

There are currently a record 84 cases in hospitals; 28 in Middlemore Hospital, 30 in Auckland Hospital, 24 in North Hospital and one case in Waitakere Hospital. The remaining case is in Whangarei Hospital. Ten of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

On Wednesday, 26,633 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 11,014 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 4.3 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 22,007 doses were administered on Wednesday, made up of 6,045 first doses and 15,962 second doses. To date, 90 per cent of New Zealanders aged over 12 years have had their first dose and 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health noted the percentages were "rounded figures" but expected to "officially pass the 90 per cent mark in the coming days" with just 15,083 first doses needed to hit the milestone.

More than 7.1 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There was no new Covid-19 cases found at the border on Thursday.