Two pedestrians killed in a crash in Taupō were aged 87 and 92.

Police said today the victims were Abigail Vizenti, aged 87 and Arno Vizenti, aged 92, both of Taupō.

They died in an incident involving a car on Lake Terrace.

"Police would like to extend their sympathies to their family and friends."

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.