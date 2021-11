One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ashburton in Canterbury on Thursday night.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image) (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Ealing Montalto Road in Carew, Ashburton, at about 9.40pm, police say.

Police say the vehicle "reportedly collided with a concrete barrier" and the driver, the sole occupant, died at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances behind the crash are ongoing.