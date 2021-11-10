Police seek fourth person in New Lynn murder investigation

Source: 1News

Police have released the details of a fourth person they are seeking as part of the homicide investigation launched in Auckland last week.

Dylan James Mitchell Harris

Dylan James Mitchell Harris (Source: Supplied)

Robert James Hart, a father of two, was shot dead in a driveway in New Lynn last week.

Now police are looking for Dylan James Mitchell Harris in relation to his death.

Police said Harris has a warrant for his arrest for murder.

The 35-year-old is described as around 182cm tall, of medium build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm with “significant gang connections across the North Island”.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” Detective Inspector Kevin MnNaughton from Waitamatā CIB said.

“Anyone who sights Harris should call 111 immediately.”

The appeal follows a search warrant conducted in West Auckland on Wednesday where police put three people before the Court.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

