Man isolating at home with Covid dies overnight

A man who was isolating at his Auckland home with Covid-19 has died overnight, the Ministry of Health says.

(Source: 1News)

The man was in his 60s and was isolating in Glen Eden.

The Ministry of Health described the death as “sudden”.

The death has been referred to the Coroner, who will determine the cause of death and whether it’s related to Covid-19.

“Our thoughts are with this man’s whānau and friends at this stressful time,” the Ministry of Health said.

The man’s death is not included in Wednesday’s numbers.