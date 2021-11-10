Dunedin Kāinga Ora home fire being treated as 'suspicious'

A Kāinga Ora home has been gutted in a Dunedin fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

The house, on Lock St in Saint Clair, is one of four connected units.

The sole occupant of the house was able to escape uninjured.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the scene at 3am Thursday, where four fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

They’re still at the scene, though the fire has been extinguished.

A Fire Investigator will visit the site later Thursday morning to determine if foul play is involved.

The neighbouring Lock St unit was also partially damaged in the fire.