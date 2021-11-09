PM begins Auckland visit with tour of engineering company

Nicole Bremner
By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The first stop on the Prime Minister's long-awaited visit to Auckland has been a brief visit to an engineering company.

Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern (Source: Getty)

Jacinda Ardern was back in Auckland on the same morning it transitioned to Step 2 of Alert Level 3, which has allowed retailers to open with safety measures.

It is the first time Ardern has returned since August 17.

Ardern spent part of Wednesday morning at an engineering company which manufactures packaging for large exporters like Fonterra.

The company's managing director took Ardern on short tour, during which the pair discussed staff vaccination rates, issues with MIQ and foreign workers.

They told Ardern they have technicians working overseas who they can’t get home.

Also during the chat, with many of the staff vaccinated early this year, the Prime Minister assured them that booster shots were in good supply.

The decision on when booster shots will be available in New Zealand is still with MedSafe, and the final sign off before they're used still lies with Government Ministers.

