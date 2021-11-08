What you need to know about Air NZ's new vaccination rules

Air New Zealand has announced that from December 14, those travelling on domestic flights must be fully vaccinated, or have a recent negative Covid-19 test.

Here's what you need to know:

From mid-December, all customers will be asked to present proof of either full vaccination, or evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before departure.

The scheme is likely to start on December 14 and run through until March 31.

It won't apply to children under 12 and those who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons.

All vaccines and tests approved by the NZ Government will be accepted.

Passengers are encouraged to download the Air NZ app, which will connect to the Government's My Vaccine Pass with booking details.

Air NZ won't hold onto vaccination data.

The airline previously announced that from February 1, all passengers on its international flights must be vaccinated.