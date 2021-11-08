What you can and can't do at Step 2, Level 3

From 11.59pm Tuesday, Auckland will move to Step 2, Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Karangahape Road, Auckland (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Here's what you will now be able to do at Step 2:

Retail can open, with customers keeping two metres apart, and staff and customers required to wear face coverings.

Public facilities like libraries, museums and zoos can reopen, with face coverings required and people keeping two metres apart.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead, with the removal of the two-household restriction. Physical distancing is strongly encouraged to help prevent the virus spreading between households.

Funerals, tangihanga, weddings and civil union ceremonies can have up to 25 people attending, as well as up to five staff.

Outdoor organised exercise classes, like yoga and bootcamps, can expand to 25 people, including instructors. Physical distancing of two metres is strongly encouraged.

Here's what you can't do.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools remain closed.

Cafes and restaurants will continue to remain takeaway only. Food courts in malls can open - but food can't be eaten in the mall.

Cinemas, casinos and theatres remain shut, as do hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons.

No indoor social gatherings.

Auckland's border remains in place.