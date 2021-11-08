What you can and can't do at Step 2, Level 3

Source: 1News

From 11.59pm Tuesday, Auckland will move to Step 2, Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Karangahape Road, Auckland (file photo).

Karangahape Road, Auckland (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Here's what you will now be able to do at Step 2:

  • Retail can open, with customers keeping two metres apart, and staff and customers required to wear face coverings.
  • Public facilities like libraries, museums and zoos can reopen, with face coverings required and people keeping two metres apart.
  • Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead, with the removal of the two-household restriction. Physical distancing is strongly encouraged to help prevent the virus spreading between households.
  • Funerals, tangihanga, weddings and civil union ceremonies can have up to 25 people attending, as well as up to five staff.
  • Outdoor organised exercise classes, like yoga and bootcamps, can expand to 25 people, including instructors. Physical distancing of two metres is strongly encouraged.

    • Here's what you can't do.

  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pools remain closed.
  • Cafes and restaurants will continue to remain takeaway only. Food courts in malls can open - but food can't be eaten in the mall.
  • Cinemas, casinos and theatres remain shut, as do hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons.
  • No indoor social gatherings.
  • Auckland's border remains in place.

