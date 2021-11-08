Auckland border reopening date set to be announced next week

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce the date Auckland's border will reopen next week. 

Royal New Zealand Navy staff assist police in checking border travel documents between Auckland and Northland.

Royal New Zealand Navy staff assist police in checking border travel documents between Auckland and Northland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

It comes alongside a "strong expectation" Auckland will move into the traffic light system following the November 29 review by the Government. 

Auckland DHBs are all at 90 per cent for first vaccine doses, the Prime Minister said current projections indicated Auckland should reach the 90 per cent double vaccine target by the end of this month. 

Auckland will move to the  new traffic light system  once 90 per cent of the city is fully vaccinated. 

It was also announced today Auckland would move to Step 2, Level 3 on Tuesday evening.

Read More

"Auckland has worked so hard to get their vaccination rates high, they deserve to be able to move as soon as they hit those targets, regardless of what's happening in the rest of the country," Ardern said, when asked if a move would be delayed if Auckland hit the 90 per cent target prior to November 29. 

On Christmas and summer travel, Ardern reiterated that Aucklanders would be able to leave Auckland, "regardless of what is happening around the rest of the country"

"We have already given that commitment.

"We cannot say that Auckland needs to stay within Auckland at a time of year when traditionally they have been reunited with family and friends."

She said Aucklanders would also not have to wait for confirmation of how the border will work or the date the border will reopen.

Ardern expected to give an update on when the border will reopen next week. 

There will be another level review on November 15, with Waikato the next region to be reviewed. 

New ZealandPoliticsAucklandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Destiny Church member charged over Auckland protests says he has Covid-19

2

What you can and can't do at Step 2, Level 3

3

NZ edging towards 90% first dose vaccination rate

4

Auckland's move to Step 2 Level 3 confirmed

5

Ardern confirms Aucklanders can travel this summer

Latest Stories

Caution needed by Auckland retailers as restrictions ease - Hendy

Travis Scott 'devastated' after Astroworld tragedy

Aviation workers fail to overturn vaccine dismissal ruling

One-way MIQ free travel begins from some Pacific Islands

Related Stories

Caution needed by Auckland retailers as restrictions ease - Hendy

Destiny Church member charged over Auckland protests says he has Covid-19

What you can and can't do at Step 2, Level 3

Upper Northland moving to Alert Level 2 late Thursday