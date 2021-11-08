Auckland border reopening date set to be announced next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce the date Auckland's border will reopen next week.

Royal New Zealand Navy staff assist police in checking border travel documents between Auckland and Northland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

It comes alongside a "strong expectation" Auckland will move into the traffic light system following the November 29 review by the Government.

Auckland DHBs are all at 90 per cent for first vaccine doses, the Prime Minister said current projections indicated Auckland should reach the 90 per cent double vaccine target by the end of this month.

Auckland will move to the new traffic light system once 90 per cent of the city is fully vaccinated.

It was also announced today Auckland would move to Step 2, Level 3 on Tuesday evening.

"Auckland has worked so hard to get their vaccination rates high, they deserve to be able to move as soon as they hit those targets, regardless of what's happening in the rest of the country," Ardern said, when asked if a move would be delayed if Auckland hit the 90 per cent target prior to November 29.

On Christmas and summer travel, Ardern reiterated that Aucklanders would be able to leave Auckland, "regardless of what is happening around the rest of the country"

"We have already given that commitment.

"We cannot say that Auckland needs to stay within Auckland at a time of year when traditionally they have been reunited with family and friends."

She said Aucklanders would also not have to wait for confirmation of how the border will work or the date the border will reopen.

Ardern expected to give an update on when the border will reopen next week.

There will be another level review on November 15, with Waikato the next region to be reviewed.