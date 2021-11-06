Idols to friends: Maiakawanakaulani Roos set for Black Ferns debut

Three years ago, Maiakawanakaulani Roos sat on stage at Auckland’s Tamaki College as a group of Black Ferns announced professional contracts for New Zealand’s top female rugby players.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old was named as one of three debutants in Glenn Moore’s side hoping to bounce back against England on Monday morning.

“When I got named I was just so happy, so surprised,” she told 1News.

“My friend was next to me and she just grabbed onto me and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'”

It marks a major milestone for the lock, who started playing rugby in Year 8 but only took it seriously once she got to high school.

In Year 12, she was captain of the girls’ first XV when the Black Ferns came to call, and she says the visit showed her a future in the game was possible.

“I remember that day I walked out of there and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m so inspired,'” she said.

“I just hope to reflect all the time, love and effort that’s been put into me to help me get here.”

Roos cites the sacrifices of her family in time, money, and gas to get her to training, as well as the support of her old school and her Auckland club.

“I feel like since I have all of that, there’s not really a reason I shouldn’t be able to achieve.”

Her first tour with the team is also proving to be an education, with Roos reflecting on a "pinch yourself" moment during their loss to England on Monday.

“I was thinking the last game the Black Ferns played - I was sitting in my lounge and I was watching my idols.

“But then [on Monday] I got to sit on the sideline and watch my friends.”

As for the influence of that school visit? It’s still strong.

“It’s so cool having superstars go into schools, so I'll always put my hand up to do something like that because of what it’s done for me.”

Roos has clearly found her place within the team, and come Monday will be looking to prove she’s ready for the leap from the school stage to the international one.