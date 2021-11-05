Two men charged after South Auckland home shot at

Two men have been charged after a South Auckland home with a young family inside was shot at on Wednesday night.

The Yates Rd, Māngere, scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The incident occurred on Yates Road, in Māngere, at around 11.30pm.



Police earlier said a car drove past the house before the vehicle's occupants, believed to be part of a gang, fired more than 20 shots.



The police said the people inside the home have no gang links.



Eight search warrants were carried out in the South Auckland suburbs of Māngere and Manurewa as part of police investigations into the incident, Inspector Matt Srhoj said in a statement on Friday.



A 41-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Saturday in relation to the possession of a restricted weapon and drug-related charges.

Evidence is photographed at the Yates Rd, Māngere, scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The charges are linked to evidence located in the search warrants carried out on Friday morning.



The investigation into the shooting at Yates Road continues, Srhoj said.

"Further arrests are likely to be made as a result of our ongoing enquiries."

Police will continue to have an increased presence in the Māngere area in the coming days.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to come forward to police by calling 105, quoting file number 211104/5280, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.