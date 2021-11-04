Neighbours horrified after gang shoots up Māngere house

Neighbours of a Māngere property that was shot at on Wednesday night are wanting to sell up and leave the area due to increasing gun violence.

Evidence is photographed at the Yates Rd, Māngere, scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Police said a car drove past the Yates Rd house about 11.30pm on Wednesday, before the vehicle's occupants, believed to be part of a gang, fired more than 20 shots.

But the police said the people inside the home, a young family, have no gang links.

"It looks like a complete mistake of identifying the address," said Inspector Matt Srhoj, Counties Manakau West Area Commander.

"It was a young family, multiple children lived at the address, so really distressing for them, we are really lucky that we aren't dealing with a homicide here," he said.

Nau Fahu has lived across the road with his four children for the past two years. His eldest child, 13, heard the attack and hid inside.

"They're worried," he told 1News.

The Yates Rd, Māngere, scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

"They don't want to stay any more, they want to move from this street."

It was not the first time Fahu had witnessed violent incidents on the street. He said a few months ago another house was shot at by a car driving past.

He called for more security, including CCTV, in the area.

"We don't want to stay here anymore, what's happened now and I'm worried for my family here."

The police would not say which gang the shooters were a part of, but said they needed the public's help to identify them.

"Public help will be the thing that clinches it but I'm confident we will get to the bottom of this and hold those responsible accountable," Srhoj said.

"The answers sit with the community it's likely to be local people involved in this as well as they are doing this to their community — we need people to come forward so we can put a stop to this."



Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211104/5280.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.