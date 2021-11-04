Sprinklers to help reduce toxic smell at Christchurch wastewater plant

A sprinkler system is being installed at the Christchurch wastewater plant to help reduce a toxic odour, and extinguish hot spots after a large fire there earlier this week.

Closeup view of the Christchurch wastewater plant fire. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The blaze, which broke out on Monday, is believed to have started on the roof of the No2 Trickling Filter before spreading to the No1 Trickling Filter.

At its peak, there were nearly 50 firefighters trying to put it out.

The Canterbury District Health Board on Monday advised people affected by the smoke to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed, due to the smoke's toxicity.

The sprinklers are being installed to help put out hot spots, and ease the pungent odour.

As a result of the blaze, the plant's roof and its trickling filters were destroyed in the blaze.

Christchurch City Council says there are still hot spots within the filter and options for gaining access are being assessed.

It’s unknown how much of the plastic housed within the filters has been damaged, or if the external structure has been compromised.