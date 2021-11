A news conference will be held at 5.30pm on Northland's Covid alert levels.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will be fronting.

The Prime Minister was in Northland today visiting vaccination clinics.

Northland is currently in Alert Level 2.

There was one new community case reported in Northland on Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases to 11 in this outbreak.

1News.co.nz will carry the news conference live.