Adele releases track list for new album 30

Adele has released the track list for her new album 30, which will be released on November 19.

Adele, seen here performing at the 59th Grammy Awards. (Source: Getty)

An initial single, Easy on Me, was released in October, five years on from her last song.

With giant hits like Rolling in the Deep and Hello, her previous two albums rank among the 50 highest-grossing albums in music history.

The British singer, who was divorced in 2019, said in a lengthy Instagram post that after “throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil", she's feeling better.

She last released an album six years ago and she says her upcoming record will bring a different vibe.

In an interview with Vogue recently, Adele said “there isn't a bombastic Hello. But I don't want another song like that. That song catapulted me in fame to another level that I don't want to happen again".

After a taster of the album with single Easy on Me, fans are excited for the release of the entire album.

Track list for 30:

01 Strangers by Nature

02 Easy on Me

03 My Little Love

04 Cry Your Heart Out

05 Oh My God

06 Can I Get It

07 I Drink Wine

08 All Night Parking (Interlude) (with Erroll Garner)

09 Woman Like Me

10 Hold On

11 To Be Loved

12 Love Is a Game

13 Wild Wild West (Bonus Track)

14 Can’t Be Together (Bonus Track)

15 Easy on Me (Bonus Track) (with Chris Stapleton)