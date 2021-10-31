Bon Jovi pulls out of show after testing positive for Covid-19

Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Jon Bon Jovi. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Bon Jovi frontman - who is fully vaccinated - was forced to pull out of a planned performance in Miami Beach just hours before he was due to take to the stage after receiving his test result, although fortunately he is not showing many symptoms.

His spokesperson confirmed: "Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

According to 7News, the crowd had already been admitted to Loews South Beach for the Runaway with JBJ event - which was due to feature an acoustic storyteller performance, Q&A and photo-op with the Always singer, as well as a Halloween costume welcome party - before they were informed Bon Jovi would be unable to perform.

The 59-year-old singer had been due to be backed by Kings of Suburbia but the group also opted not to perform out of "an abundance of caution".

His spokesperson said: "This was a Runaway concert which means it is a smaller more intimate type acoustic show for the top levels of his fan club, so he is backed by on these by a group of musicians called the Kings of Suburbia, not by Bon Jovi - and out of an abundance of caution they did not perform without Jon."

Last October, Bon Jovi branded the high death rate from Covid-19 and the wider impact of the pandemic in the US "criminal".

He said: "Those who lost their jobs or lost their health or lost their lives, they were affected in a dramatic way and we can't forget that.

"In America, we've lost 200,000 people and counting. It's criminal."

But he admitted he felt guidance for the public had been unclear and called on them to wear a mask because it is a simple but effective gesture.

He said: "'Wear a mask, don't wear a mask. Travel, don't travel. Total lockdown, don't lockdown' - to a point where, in our country, when they left it up to the 50 states to determine what mandates and what weren't, it's just too many cooks in the kitchen.

"And then it got to a place where we're politicising a mask. That's wrong. If a mask was going to stop the spread, if for nothing else than respect of your neighbour and your friend - you have a little piece of cloth on your nose, it's not a big deal, it's not a great sacrifice.

"It's not the sacrifice that your relations and mine made 60 years ago in a war, that was sacrifice. Wearing a mask is a fashion accessory. You know? I mean, it's not that hard."