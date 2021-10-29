Woman, 73, hit by car crossing road in Palmerston North

A 73-year-old woman was left seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Palmerston North.

New Zealand police officers. (Source: 1News)

The woman was crossing the road on Tremaine Avenue, opposite Coronation Park, about 4.15pm on Thursday when she was struck.

"A vehicle travelling east towards Rangitikei Street performed a U-turn and collided with the woman, knocking her to the ground," police said in a statement on Saturday.

"The vehicle did not stop and completed the U-turn before driving off in a westerly direction towards Botanical Road."

The woman, who was seriously injured, was admitted to hospital.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about the incident.

They described the vehicle involved as a blue or grey coloured medium size sedan.

Anyone who who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information which could help location the vehicle is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211029/6283.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.