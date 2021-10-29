Resident at Auckland retirement home contracts Covid

The Ministry of Health says a resident at an Auckland retirement home has contracted Covid-19.

(Source: Breakfast)

The case involves a resident at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson.

“Public health staff are confident the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, testing is being arranged for all staff and residents. Both staff and residents at the village have very high vaccination rates,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Investigations are underway to determine the source of the infection and identify close contacts. At this stage, no staff members are required to stand down.”

It’s not the first Covid case to emerge at a rest home during the current outbreak.

On October 18, Auckland rest home, Remuera Gardens confirmed a positive case at the facility, but said they were partially vaccinated against the virus.

It came as 98 per cent of staff and 96 per cent of residents at Remuera Gardens are double vaccinated.

Friday's rest home case is one of 125 new Covid-19 cases in the community, made up 118 in Auckland, four in Waikato, one in Northland and two in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.