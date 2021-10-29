Northland records two new Covid-19 cases

Northland has recorded two new Covid-19 cases in the community, believed to be unlinked to the existing Northland cluster.

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause Covid-19, isolated from a patient in the US, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (Source: Associated Press)

The Ministry of Health says the cases are in Southern Kaipara and were tested for the virus on Wednesday. They have been isolating since then.

Investigations are continuing to determine further details around their movements and to identify any locations of interest. A further update will be provided by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Testing will be available at a three locations in Northland over the weekend, in Kaiwaka between 10am and 2pm, Whangārei between 9am and 4pm on Saturday and 10am and 4pm Sunday, as well as Kerikeri between 9am and 4pm on both days.

The ministry urges anyone in Northland who hasn't already been vaccinated to do so this weekend. Locations are available on the Northland DHB website .